The 49ers announced that Kittle is dealing with an illness but will play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle remains without an official designation for Sunday's contest, so despite being under the weather, the expectation is that he'll play without any limitations. After tearing his Achilles in a Jan. 11 wild-card round win over the Eagles, the seven-time Pro Bowler has staged a successful comeback so far during the 2026 campaign. Through four games, Kittle has produced a 16-244-4 receiving line on 22 targets.