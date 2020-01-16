Play

49ers' George Kittle: Will return to full practice

Kittle (ankle) will practice fully Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Kittle's absence from practice Wednesday was simply a result of the tight end dealing with some ankle soreness. Kittle's return to a full session Thursday puts him firmly on track to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers.

