Kittle (calf) is not slated to play in Monday's preseason game against the Broncos, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle remains day-to-day with calf tightness, though the report notes that if this were the regular season, the tight end could play. Kittle's next chance to suit up for a game will arrive this coming Saturday against the Chiefs.

