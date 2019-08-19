49ers' George Kittle: Won't play Monday
Kittle (calf) is not slated to play in Monday's preseason game against the Broncos, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kittle remains day-to-day with calf tightness, though the report notes that if this were the regular season, the tight end could play. Kittle's next chance to suit up for a game will arrive this coming Saturday against the Chiefs.
