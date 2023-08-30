Kittle (undisclosed) is still dealing with an injury from training camp and won't resume practicing until next week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle played a few drives in the Niners' final preseason game after missing some practices with a groin injury. It sounds like he's not quite 100 percent, though perhaps healthy enough to play, so the team wants him to take this week off before returning Monday as a full participant. The first official injury report won't be released until Wednesday, four days before the Niners open their season with a road game against Pittsburgh.