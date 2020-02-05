49ers' George Kittle: Won't require offseason surgery
Kittle said Wednesday that he doesn't expect to undergo any offseason surgeries, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle toughed through a number of injuries during the 2019 season, including a torn labrum in his right shoulder that's ailed him since the 2018 preseason, but he anticipates requiring "just rehab" to get healthy this offseason. Coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards and five touchdowns, the 26-year-old tight end's priority will no doubt be to get back to 100 percent health in time to kick off the 2020 campaign, and it's encouraging that he won't require any surgeries to do so. It doesn't currently appear as though there are any question marks surrounding Kittle's availability for OTAs or training camp.
