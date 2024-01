The 49ers activated Odum (biceps) from injured reserve Saturday and he's set to play in the team's NFC divisional-round game against the Packers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Odum was a full participant in Wednesday's and Thursday's practice sessions. He is set to potentially take the field for the first time since Week 12 against the Seahawks, when he sustained a torn biceps injury. Odum figures to slot back into his reserve free safety role behind starter Tashaun Gipson.