Odum tallied 16 tackles (14 solo) and four pass defenses across 12 regular-season games in 2024.

Odum started in the first two games of the regular season as Talanoa Hufanga was in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL, and the former logged five solo tackles and two pass defenses over that span. Odum served primarily on special teams from Week 3 onwards, though he did play a season-high 55 snaps against the Seahawks in Week 6 and finished with six tackles (four solo) and two pass defenses. His 2024 campaign ended in early December when he was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but he should be fully healthy for the start of training camp in July.