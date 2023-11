Odum (biceps) suffered a torn biceps in Thursday's 31-13 win over the Seahawks and is expected to face a recovery timeline of two-to-four months, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The extent of Odum's injury was confirmed by an MRI on Friday after he exited Thursday's win. Odum has an outside chance to return during the postseason, but the standout special teams contributor is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.