The 49ers designated Odum (biceps) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Odum landed on IR at the end of November after tearing his biceps Week 12 against Seattle. With San Francisco holding the NFC's No. 1 seed and thus a bye this week, the veteran safety will work to return in time for next weekend's divisional round. Odum spent most of his time on special teams prior to getting hurt and would presumably return to the same role if he's able to make it back on the field for the playoffs, though his work on defense could grow if Ji'Ayir Brown (knee) and/or Tashaun Gipson (quad) end up missing extended time.