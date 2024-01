Odum (biceps) is expected to be activated from injured reserve Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Odum was designated to return from IR on Jan. 10 and he has logged full practices each of the last two days, setting him up to return for Saturday's matchup with the Packers in the divisional round. The 30-year-old will likely be back in his role as the primary reserve option behind Tashaun Gipson at free safety versus Green Bay.