Odum (biceps) is expected to be designated to return from injured reserve by the 49ers this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Odum has been out since suffering a torn biceps in late November, but he will now have a 21-day window to return to practice and ultimately be added to the team's active roster. If the safety isn't able to be activated, he'll remain on the team's IR through the postseason.