Odum signed a two-year contract extension with the 49ers on Tuesday, which could be worth up to $10 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Odum had one year left on his three-year contract signed in 2022, but he'll now be slated to stay in San Fransisco for at least the next three seasons. The 30-year-old has been a standout on special teams, including earning All-Pro honors in 2020, and should continue that role in 2024.