Igwebuike was claimed off waivers by the 49ers on Tuesday.

Igwebuike was waived by the Buccaneers on Monday after being promoted from the team's practice squad earlier this month, and recorded one tackle as he played in one of two games while on the team. The 24-year-old brings some much needed depth to the safety spot with Jimmie Ward (forearm) on injured reserve, while Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) and D.J. Reed (heel) are also nursing injuries.

