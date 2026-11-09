Halton (lower leg) was carted off the field during Sunday's 38-17 win over the Raiders, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Halton suffered a lower left leg injury late in the fourth quarter, and he required an air cast before being carted off the field. The defensive lineman appears likely to miss action moving forward, and if that is the case, rookie James Thompson could stand to see an increase in opportunities behind starting defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and DeForest Buckner.