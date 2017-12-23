Mabin (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mabin missed the 49ers' Week 15 win over the Titans due to his calf injury, and the issue appears to have lingered into Week 16 as he expects to be sidelined once again. The reserve cornerback has logged just one tackle in five games with San Francisco this season.