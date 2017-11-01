49ers' Greg Mabin: Heads up from practice squad
Mabin was promoted to the 49ers' active roster Wednesday.
The undrafted rookie's promotion came in the wake of sending Jimmie Ward (forearm) to injured reserve. Mabin was brought up to add more depth to the 49ers' secondary, so don't expect him to log many defensive snaps.
More News
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...