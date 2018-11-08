49ers' Greg Mabin: Promoted to 53-man roster
Mabin was promoted to the 49ers' 53-man roster from their practice squad Thursday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Mabin was brought back to the 53-man roster by San Fransisco after he was recently waived by the team Oct. 30. The Iowa product has already racked up 10 tackles (eight solo) and one forced fumble in six games for the 49ers this season. Though it's not official, Mabin could resume the role he previously held with the 49ers as a depth cornerback.
