49ers' Greg Mabin: Signs tender
Jones officially signed his one-year tender offer with the 49ers on Monday.
Mabin elected to sign his exclusive-rights free agent tender, which values his contract at $645,000 for 2019. Across 13 games (one start) for the 49ers last season, Mabin notched 11 tackles and one forced fumble.
