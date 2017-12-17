Mabin (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Mabin was added to the 49ers' injury report Thursday with the calf issue, which limited him during the team's final two practices of the week. Given Mabin's poor health and standing as a depth player in the secondary, the 49ers elected to hold him out, allowing K'Waun Williams and Leon Hall to dress as the backups to starting cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon and Dontae Johnson.