49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that he's hopeful Ridgeway (quadriceps) will be able to return to practice this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ridgeway has been sidelined ever since he picked up a mild quad strain during the early stages of San Francisco's training camp in late July. Shanahan said at the time of this injury that the 27-year-old would miss a couple weeks with this injury, so his potential return to activity just over two weeks later seems to fit this initial timeline. Once healthy, Ridgeway figures to compete with Robert Nkemdiche and Kevin Givens this preseason for a rotational role at defensive tackle behind Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead