Ridgeway (quadriceps) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Ridgeway has been dealing with the quadriceps strain for the past few weeks, but he's now back at practice with no limitations. The 27-year-old recorded 20 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in 17 games with the Eagles in 2021, and he should compete for a rotation role with the 49ers.
More News
-
49ers' Hassan Ridgeway: May return to practice soon•
-
49ers' Hassan Ridgeway: Will miss some time•
-
49ers' Hassan Ridgeway: Heads to San Francisco•
-
Eagles' Hassan Ridgeway: Promoted to active roster•
-
Eagles' Hassan Ridgeway: Re-signs with Eagles•
-
Eagles' Hassan Ridgeway: Officially shifts to IR•