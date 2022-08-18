Ridgeway (quadriceps) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Ridgeway has been dealing with the quadriceps strain for the past few weeks, but he's now back at practice with no limitations. The 27-year-old recorded 20 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in 17 games with the Eagles in 2021, and he should compete for a rotation role with the 49ers.

