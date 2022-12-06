San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said that Ridgeway will miss 6-8 weeks after suffering a pectoral strain in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Dolphins, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ridgeway will now likely land on IR while recovering from this injury, which should sideline him for the remainder of the regular season. However, it's plausible the 28-year-old could return in time for a potential run in the postseason, as the 49ers currently sit atop the NFC West standings at 8-4. Ridgeway has slotted in alongside Kevin Givens as the team's starting defensive tackles for much of the season, so it's likely Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) will step up into this role after returning from a seven-game absence Week 13.