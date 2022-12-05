Ridgeway exited Sunday's win over Miami due to a pectoral injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Ridgeway logged three tackles (one solo) during Sunday's game but was removed from the matchup in the second half. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available next Sunday against Tampa Bay.
