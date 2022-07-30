49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Ridgeway will be out a couple of weeks with a mild quad strain, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ridgeway sustained the injury during Friday's training camp sessions, though its relatively minor nature is unlikely to affect his long-term status. This comes after fellow defensive linemen Maurice Hurst suffered what should be a season-ending biceps injury and Arik Armstead sprained his right knee, which is likely to keep him out for a few weeks as well. This rash of injuries should lead to a valuable increase in training camp reps for Javon Kinlaw, Kalia Davis, Kevin Givens and Robert Nkemdiche -- all of whom may now end up having to play larger roles than expected this preseason.