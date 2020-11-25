site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Hroniss Grasu: Comes off COVID-19 list
The 49ers activated Grasu (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Grasu spent roughly seven days on the COVID-19 list. He'll now be eligible to suit up Sunday against the Rams.
