49ers' Hroniss Grasu: Jumps to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Grasu was elevated to the 49ers' active roster Saturday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With Ben Garland (ankle) potentially missing the season opener, the 49ers will bring Grasu up in case he can't go.
