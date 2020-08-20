site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Hroniss Grasu: Picked up by San Francisco
By
RotoWire Staff
Grasu was signed by the 49ers on Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Grasu was one of several veterans picked up by San Francisco on Wednesday. The 29-year-old will provide depth for the offensive line during training camp.
