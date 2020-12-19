site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Hroniss Grasu: Sitting out again
Grasu (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
Grasu will miss a second straight game. Daniel Brunskill will bump over to start at center Sunday, meaning Justin Skule likely will take over at right guard.
