49ers' Hroniss Grasu: Sitting out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Grasu (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Washington, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The 49ers will also be without right guard Tom Compton (concussion) in Week 14. Grasu will aim to return next week against the Cowboys.
