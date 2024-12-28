Guerendo (foot/hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Monday's game versus the Lions, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Guerendo managed limited practices Thursday and Friday due to foot and hamstring injuries that sidelined him last Sunday in Miami. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported Saturday afternoon that Guerendo was expected to play Week 17, which now is a formality following comments from coach Kyle Shanahan. Guerendo thus will pace the 49ers backfield Monday after doing so Weeks 14 and 15, when he combined for 37 touches for 203 total yards and two rushing TDs.