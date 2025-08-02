Guerendo had an early departure from practice Saturday due to an apparent shoulder injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The possible injury occurred during special-teams drills. It's not yet clear how severe the issue may be, though that should become more evident once 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan chimes in and/or based on Guerendo's practice status in the days ahead. Guerendo is the favorite to work as San Francisco's No. 2 running back this season and should also see action as a kick returner.