49ers' Isaac Guerendo: Exits practice with apparent injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerendo had an early departure from practice Saturday due to an apparent shoulder injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The possible injury occurred during special-teams drills. It's not yet clear how severe the issue may be, though that should become more evident once 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan chimes in and/or based on Guerendo's practice status in the days ahead. Guerendo is the favorite to work as San Francisco's No. 2 running back this season and should also see action as a kick returner.