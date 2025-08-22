Guerendo may open the season as San Francisco's No. 2 running back even though the team is trading for Brian Robinson, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers presumably wouldn't trade for Robinson, even at the cost of just a sixth-round pick, unless they thought he could become their No. 2 running back. That doesn't mean he'll simply be handed the gig, however, nor does it mean he'll be comfortable with the playbook in time for Week 1 at Seattle. Still, the trade takes a chunk out of Guerendo's fantasy value, adding another legitimate competitor for backup roles after the Niners drafted Jordan James (finger) in the fifth round this spring. Guerendo is the fastest and most athletic of the bunch, but his injury history dating back to college is concerning, to say the least.