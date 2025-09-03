Guerendo (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Guerendo exited practice on Aug. 2 due to a shoulder injury and sat out the next two-and-a-half weeks, only to be healthy enough to play in the 49ers' preseason finale Aug. 23 and turn eight carries into 13 yards and one catch (on one target) into one yard. In the midst of it all, the team traded for Commanders RB Brian Robinson, placing Guerendo's status into question heading into Week 1. Even though Guerendo has a clean bill of health in advance of Sunday's contest at Seattle, he may play third fiddle out of San Francisco's backfield to starter Christian McCaffrey and Robinson.