49ers' Isaac Guerendo: Healthy scratch again in Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerendo (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against Chicago.
Guerendo will be a healthy scratch for the second straight week after having played in the team's previous 14 contests. Jordan James will get another nod as the 49ers' No. 3 running back behind Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson in Week 17.
