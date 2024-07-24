Guerendo departed Wednesday's training camp practice early due to a hamstring injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The severity of Guerendo's injury isn't known, with head coach Kyle Shanahan saying that the running back will need to be evaluated further, according to Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site. It's a tough start for the rookie speedster, who is working to carve out a role behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell. Guerendo dealt with recurring soft-tissue injuries in college, so his status will warrant close monitoring.