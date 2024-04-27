The 49ers selected Guerendo in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 129th overall.

The 49ers traded up in the fourth to acquire Guerendo amid a positional run at running backs. While so many of Guerendo's draft-eligible counterparts saw their value plummet at the combine, the Louisville product posted the fastest 40 time among RBs (4.33) and impressive jumping marks to bolster what was an otherwise incomplete six-year collegiate career. That the 2018 high school recruit was buried behind a number of legitimate NFL caliber running backs at Wisconsin shouldn't scare off fantasy managers, but multiple season-ending soft-tissue injuries should at least raise some red flags. Provided he's able to stay healthy, Guerendo's speed will easily find a way onto the field for San Francisco, even if it's just on a limited basis.