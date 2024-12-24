Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the 49ers expect Guerendo (foot/hamstring) to practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Guerendo emerged from a Week 15 loss to the Rams with foot and hamstring injuries that ultimately kept him off the practice field last week and out for Sunday's defeat at Miami. In Guerendo's place Week 16, Patrick Taylor got the start at running back and played 51 of 64 offensive snaps, but he mustered just 25 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel moonlighted with five carries for 25 yards, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk also had two touches for 26 total yards. Guerendo's return to the field Thursday will be accompanied with a corresponding listing on the injury report, so a limited or even full showing will be an encouraging sign for the 49ers backfield.