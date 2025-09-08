Guerendo played 15 snaps on special teams and did not receive a carry in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

The good news for Guerendo was that he was fully cleared from the shoulder injury that limited him in camp. That bad news for the sophomore tailback is that new addition Brian Robinson usurped him on the depth chart. Guerendo dropped to third in the pecking order and was limited to special teams, returning one kickoff for 16 yards. In his current role, Guerendo provides no fantasy utility heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Saints.