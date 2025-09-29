Guerendo logged 14 snaps on special teams and was not used on offense in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.

Guerendo couldn't even make an appearance in the box score as a return man after WR Skyy Moore handled all punt and kick returns Sunday. The 25-year-old Guerendo has logged zero snaps on offense through four games this season, leaving no room for fantasy utility as we encroach the quarter point of the season. Managers should have no concerns leaving Guerendo in the free agent pool for Thursday's tilt against the Rams.