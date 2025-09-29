49ers' Isaac Guerendo: Logs 14 snaps on special teams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerendo logged 14 snaps on special teams and was not used on offense in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.
Guerendo couldn't even make an appearance in the box score as a return man after WR Skyy Moore handled all punt and kick returns Sunday. The 25-year-old Guerendo has logged zero snaps on offense through four games this season, leaving no room for fantasy utility as we encroach the quarter point of the season. Managers should have no concerns leaving Guerendo in the free agent pool for Thursday's tilt against the Rams.
More News
-
49ers' Isaac Guerendo: Stuck on special teams•
-
49ers' Isaac Guerendo: No carries in Week 2 win•
-
49ers' Isaac Guerendo: Limited to special teams•
-
49ers' Isaac Guerendo: Full practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Isaac Guerendo: Playing through shoulder inury•
-
49ers' Isaac Guerendo: Facing competition from Robinson•