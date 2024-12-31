Guerendo took nine carries for 34 yards while bringing in all four targets for 65 receiving yards in Monday's 40-34 loss to the Lions.

Guerendo made a successful return from a one-game layoff due to foot and hamstring injuries in Week 17. The fourth-round rookie look no worse for wear, generating 99 yards from scrimmage in a pass-heavy game plan. The only negative aspect of Guerendo's fantasy line was a lack of trips to the end zone after quarterbacks Brock Purdy (elbow) and Joshua Dobbs vultured a pair of short touchdown rushes. Guerendo may find himself more involved as a rusher if San Francisco's injured starting QB is unable to suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday.