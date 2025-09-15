Guerendo returned two kickoffs for 47 yards and was not used on offense in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints.

Guerendo failed to see the field on offense Sunday, logging all 17 of his snaps on special teams. Veteran backup Brian Robinson continues to handle all of the touches starter Christian McCaffrey doesn't gobble up on game days. More of the same can be expected against the Cardinals in Week 3, leaving Guerendo off the fantasy radar until an injury opens up playing time for the sophomore.