Guerendo played all 10 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Texans.

As a rookie last season, Guerendo showcased some explosiveness out of the San Francisco backfield with averages of 5.0 yards per carry and 10.1 yards per reception over 16 games, but he has yet to play a snap on offense in the 49ers' first eight games of 2025. With lead back Christian McCaffrey having thus far stayed healthy while handling huge snap and touch counts each week, Brian Robinson has picked up the remaining scraps left over in the backfield. So long as McCaffrey and Robinson are able to avoid injury, Guerendo looks as though he'll be limited to a role on kickoff returns and kick-coverage units.