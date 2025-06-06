Guerendo (knee/ankle) was an active participant at voluntary OTAs, per the 49ers' official site.

Guerendo sustained MCL and ankle sprains in his left leg during San Francisco's regular-season finale, but the 2024 fourth-round pick appears back to full health ahead of mandatory minicamp, which will take place June 10-11. Christian McCaffrey also looks fully healthy after having been limited to four appearances in 2024, which leaves Guerendo competing for No. 2 reps entering Year 2. The 49ers saw fit to trade Jordan Mason to Minnesota this offseason and let Elijah Mitchell link up with the Chiefs in free agency, though the team did re-sign Patrick Taylor and select Jordan James in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Guerendo's combo of athleticism and explosiveness makes him a high upside backup to McCaffrey, but injuries have been a consistent roadblock for him dating back to college.