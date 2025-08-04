49ers' Isaac Guerendo: Out for a few weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Guerendo (shoulder) is expected to miss a couple weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Guerendo made an early exit from Saturday's practice and apparently won't be back for a while. It sounds like he has a shot to be ready for Week 1, but a preseason appearance probably isn't in the cards. Guerendo's absence could give rookie Jordan James more opportunities to mix in with the first-team offense, especially on days when Christian McCaffrey is rested.
