Guerendo (shoulder) rushed the ball eight times for 13 yards in Saturday's 30-23 preseason win over the Chargers. He added one reception on one target for one yard.

Guerendo started the game with Christian McCaffrey resting and Brian Robinson not yet officially with the team. Per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, Guerendo appeared to aggravate the shoulder injury he suffered earlier in camp in the first quarter and was wearing a brace as protection. Positively, he was able to return to the game, so it appears as though he'll be available for San Francisco's Week 1 matchup against Seattle -- albeit with an unclear role.