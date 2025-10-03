Guerendo ran back one kickoff for 18 yards while receiving no carries or targets in Thursday's 26-23 overtime win over the Rams.

Christian McCaffrey continued to operate as San Francisco's bell cow (88 percent) while Brian Robinson (14 percent) remained the clear No. 2, which leaves Guerendo parked in the garage when the team is on offense. The 2024 fourth-round selection is stuck on special teams for the foreseeable future, needing an injury to open up playing time ahead of him on the depth chart. Guerendo generates no fantasy value in his current role when the 49ers visit the Buccaneers in Week 6.