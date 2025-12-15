49ers' Isaac Guerendo: Role remains marginalized
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerendo logged three snaps on special teams in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Titans.
Guerendo remained a non-factor on offense behind Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson on San Francisco's running back depth chart. The 25-year-old Guerendo once returned kickoffs for the 49ers, but the team has removed him from that role completely since Week 5. Barring a string of catastrophic injuries in the backfield, Guerendo can safely be ignored during the fantasy playoffs.
