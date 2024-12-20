Guerendo (foot, hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Miami, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Guerendo didn't practice this week and thus appears in danger of missing time beyond Sunday. His absence leaves Patrick Taylor and Israel Abanikanda atop the depth chart at running back, with Ke'Shawn Vaughn likely to be called up from the practice squad before Sunday. Taylor filled in as the lead back when Guerendo missed a chunk of San Francisco's Week 14 game with a foot injury, but that doesn't necessarily mean Taylor will dominate carries Sunday afternoon with more time to prepare for Guerendo's absence.