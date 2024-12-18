Guerendo (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Guerendo managed to play through a foot injury and suit up for last Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams, but he's emerged from the contest nursing a new issue. With Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) both on IR, the 49ers could realistically just be taking a cautious approach to Guerendo's health, but his status will now need to be carefully monitored in practice Thursday and Friday. Patrick Taylor and Israel Abanikanda, plus practice-squad man Ke'Shawn Vaughn, are San Francisco's top backfield options behind Guerendo heading into a road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.