Guerendo (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Despite operating on a short week between games, the 49ers are keeping the door open for Guerendo to suit up Week 15 following the foot sprain that forced him out of the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win against the Bears. He was a listed DNP on both Monday and Tuesday. If he's unable to go Thursday, Guerendo will hand off San Fransisco's backfield to Patrick Taylor, with Israel Abanikanda and practice-squad member Ke'Shawn Vaughn available behind him.